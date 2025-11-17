Master Capital Services gets in-principle approval from Sebi to launch mutual fund biz

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Master Capital Services on Monday said it has received in-principle approval from markets regulator Sebi to sponsor a mutual fund.

The approval allows the company to take additional regulatory steps necessary to form an Asset Management Company (AMC) and launch mutual fund schemes, subject to fulfilling Sebi's final registration requirements.

"The proposed mutual fund business will create a variety of equity, hybrid, and multi-asset schemes, which are meant for different types of investors," Master Capital Services, a subsidiary of Master Trust, said in a statement.

In terms of investment approach, it will involve a combination of quantitative investment methodologies with a bottom-up approach engineered to generate superior risk-adjusted returns over time, the statement noted.

This comes at a time when the Indian mutual fund industry has entered a new era of growth, with assets under management reaching over Rs 75 lakh crore mark.

Master Trust is a leading financial services group with over 39 years of experience, offering a comprehensive platform for investment and trading. PTI SP SP ANU ANU