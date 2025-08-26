Mastercard appoints Richard Wormald as president of Asia Pacific from Jan 1

New Delhi: Mastercard on Tuesday announced the appointment of Richard Wormald as President Asia Pacific, with effect from January 1, 2026.

He is the president for Australasia at present.

Wormald will succeed Ari Sarker, who will step down from his role as President, Asia Pacific, at the end of 2025.

After more than a decade in the role, Ari will move into an advisory position, where he will focus on strategic initiatives and mentoring regional leadership to support a smooth transition.

Ari has been instrumental in Mastercard's growth across Asia Pacific, driving expansion, strengthening partnerships, and fostering a collaborative culture.

"To support a smooth transition, Ari and Rich will work closely together over the coming months, engaging with stakeholders across markets through joint appearances and shared communications," Mastercard said in a statement.

Mastercard also announced that Paul Monnington will join the company in January 2026 as Division President, Australasia, succeeding Wormald.

Monnington brings extensive experience in retail payments and fintech innovation, having led Woolworths' Wpay business and held senior roles at Woolworths Group and National Australia Bank (NAB).

Monnington will report to Rich and will be a part of the Mastercard Asia Pacific Leadership Team. As Division President, Australasia, Paul will oversee markets, including Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.