'Mastering the Data Paradox': Book uncovers pivotal role of data in AI age

New Delhi, April 21 (PTI) From individuals interacting with data every day through the internet to multi-billion-dollar companies in the midst of a digital transformation agenda, a new book aims to help everyone in unlocking the true potential of artificial intelligence (AI) by leveraging the transformative power of data.

Written by technology entrepreneur Nitin Seth, "Mastering the Data Paradox", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), delves into the many paradoxes of data -- its potential for positive impact versus its overwhelming complexity.

"We are living in a transformative era where data and AI are redefining every aspect of our lives. This convergence holds immense promise, and 'Mastering the Data Paradox' provides a clear roadmap for individuals, enterprises, and nations to harness the power of data and AI to create a better future," said Seth, who is the co-founder and CEO of Incedo Inc, in a statement.

In the book, the author advocates that mastering the data paradox is necessary, and seeks to answer key questions, including 'Why and how AI powered by data can create transformational value for enterprises and individuals' and 'What principles we can learn from life and apply to data, and vice versa, as we navigate the new world of data-enriched lives'.

"Mastering the Data Paradox" has been endorsed by top industry leaders, including the likes of David Cohen, founder & owner of Simcah Management; Ashish Chand, president and CEO of Belden Inc; and Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO of A10 Networks.

"Seth's 'Mastering the Data Paradox' is loaded with common sense, wisdom and detailed expertise on all aspects of data. As we enter the age of artificial intelligence, every professional needs to understand this crucial subject," said Cohen in his praise for the book.

Seth has previously authored "Winning in the Digital Age", which has won five business book awards globally.

"Mastering the Data Paradox", priced at Rs 799, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RDS RDS