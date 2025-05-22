MatchLog partneres with Accuracy Shipping to streamline container flows across key trade corridors

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Logistics tech firm MatchLog on Thursday said it has partnered with Accuracy Shipping Ltd to streamline export-import (EXIM) container flows across India's key trade corridors.

This partnership marks a significant move towards operational efficiency by enabling real-time container reuse, reducing unnecessary empty movements, and setting a new standard for how logistics is done in a resource-constrained, cost-sensitive market, MatchLog said.

Accuracy Shipping has an extensive operational footprint, fleet strength, and customs clearance capabilities across all major Indian ports.

Combined with MatchLog's AI-driven triangulation engine and integrated reuse yards, the two companies aim to unlock seamless execution and visibility across the value chain, it said.

"This collaboration represents the shift from a reactive to a predictive model of container logistics. Instead of building more infrastructure, we are making existing networks smarter. With Accuracy Shipping's on-ground strength and our technology-led reuse ecosystem, we are creating a new operating model; one that's faster, leaner, and purpose-built for scale. This is the kind of transformation India's supply chains need," said Harsh Vardhan Gupta, CEO (India) of MatchLog.

As the shipping and logistics sector evolves to meet increasing demands without commensurate infrastructure expansion, the industry's frontrunners are shifting focus from traditional asset-heavy models to intelligent systems that maximise utilisation, it said.

This collaboration reflects a joint commitment by both companies to solve long-standing inefficiencies by repurposing import containers to directly fulfil export needs, cutting down unproductive hauls, driver idle time, and equipment underuse, the company stated.

"Our goal has always been to bring speed, efficiency, and transparency into every link of the supply chain. With MatchLog's platform, we are able to go a step further in optimising container utilisation at scale while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. It is about embracing the future of logistics where every move is meaningful, planned, and data-driven. We see this as a natural evolution of our services," said Vinay Tripathi, Managing Director, Accuracy Shipping, said.

The partnership will also accelerate MatchLog's global ambition to eliminate 10 billion km of unnecessary travel in the EXIM container supply chain, making logistics not only more efficient but also environmentally responsible by default, the company said.