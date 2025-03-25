MatchLog partners with BLR Logistiks to boost efficiency in container operations

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Logistics solutions provider MatchLog on Tuesday said it has partnered with BLR Logistiks to streamline container movement and boost operational efficiency in the transportation industry.

The collaboration will leverage technology to enhance efficiency, minimise delays, and streamline operations in managing container management, MatchLog Solutions said.

With BLR Logistiks' extensive transportation network and MatchLog's advanced technology, the partnership will enable better container utilisation, minimising idle time and reducing overall operational costs, it added.

"Our collaboration with BLR Logistiks enables us to bring our solutions to a wider network, improving container optimisation and strengthening supply chain performance," said Harsh Vardhan Gupta, CEO, India, at MatchLog Solutions.

Noting that the domestic logistics industry has long struggled with inefficiencies in container utilisation, often leading to high costs and unnecessary delays, the company said its technology-driven approach solves this by eliminating redundant empty container movements, reducing turnaround times, and optimising supply chain networks.

The company's proprietary digital platforms are designed to integrate seamlessly with logistics providers, helping businesses like BLR Logistiks enhance container triangulation and significantly improve fleet efficiency, it said.

"Optimising container movement is critical for the future of India's logistics industry. Our partnership with MatchLog brings in the right technology to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and create a more resilient supply chain ecosystem," said Ashok Goyal, Managing Director at BLR Logistiks.

Since its inception in 2019, MatchLog claims it has facilitated the movement of 2,00,000 containers, optimising 50 per cent of these operations and achieving visibility of over 2 million containers. PTI IAS DR