Matix Fertilizer production touches 1.47 mn tonne in FY25

Kolkata, April 2 (PTI) Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited on Wednesday said it achieved a total output of 1.47 million tonnes (MT) in FY25, surpassing its rated capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

In a statement, the company said the growth was the result of strategic enhancements at Matix’s advanced manufacturing facilities, including key equipment upgrades.

"These improvements boosted daily urea production to 4,305 MT per day, achieving 112 per cent average daily capacity utilisation, up from 107 per cent the previous year", the urea maker added.

The statement further added that the company has made significant strides in resource conservation.

"The company reduced its annual energy consumption for urea production from 4.856 Gcal/MT in FY24 to 4.824 Gcal/MT in FY25. Simultaneously, raw water consumption decreased from 4.31 m³/MT to 4.23 m³/MT, reflecting its commitment to sustainability," it added. PTI BSM MNB