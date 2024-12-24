Matrimony.com launches personalised wedding service platform

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has introduced a personalised service platform, Make My Wedding, aimed at connecting customers with wedding service providers, including makeup artists, photographers, and caterers.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated relationship manager will be assigned to customers to understand their specific wedding requirements, local traditions, and preferences. Based on this, a curated list of top service providers will be shared with them.

"The relationship manager will negotiate the best rates from the select vendors and assist customers to ensure everything runs smoothly," Matrimony.com said in a company statement on Tuesday.

Currently available in Tamil Nadu, the service is expected to expand to other states soon.

"Planning a wedding takes a lot of time and energy. Today, when people are hard-pressed for time, entrusting this work to an expert who adds a personal touch is a great idea. Through Make My Wedding, families can coordinate with our expert relationship managers, who will facilitate all aspects of event planning and execution," said company Founder-CEO Murugavel Janakiraman.

"We aim to cater to all segments of society and make wedding planning effortless and joyful for our customers," he added.