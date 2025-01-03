Matrimony.com ropes in actor Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador for its community-based matrimony

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has roped in popular Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador for its community-based matrimony services, a top official said.

The city-based company has lined up a 360-degree marketing campaigning featuring the actor, including television commercials set to be launched later this month.

"Anil Kapoor has been in the show business for over 45 years and has won the love of people across the country and the globe. His image as a perfect husband, a caring father, and a doting grandfather inspires millions," said Matrimony.com Founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, in a company statement on Friday.

Following the association with the actor, Janakiraman said, "We will be releasing TV commercials for four communities -- BrahminMatrimony, RajputMatrimony, AgarwalMatrimony and KayasthaMatrimony-featuring Anil Kapoor." Matrimony.com offers over 200 community-based matrimony services. The services are aimed at catering to the various segments of the population, based on their preferences, the statement added. PTI VIJ KH