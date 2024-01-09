Matrimony.com unveils safe matrimony; ropes in actress Vidya Balan

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has launched 'safe matrimony' service aimed at addressing online frauds, the company said on Tuesday.

The Chennai-headquartered firm has roped in Bollywood actress Vidya Balan for the campaign which encourages customers to stay safe in the digital world and spread awareness about safety while using the matchmaking service.

Based on an in-depth industry analysis, Matrimony.com said it has identified certain common frauds including fake customs fee, emergency cash requirement, Cash on Delivery as modus operandi by the fraudsters to dupe people registered on matrimonial sites across the country.

"The digital economy is growing, and so have online frauds. While millions of people have benefitted from online matrimony services a very small fraction of the population has experienced fraudulent activity. We at matrimony.com take multiple steps to ensure our platform remains free of such fraudsters," said company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman.

"It is important for members to exercise caution and remain vigilant. While we have been running Safe Matrimony awareness programmes for a while now, it is important that we further amplify it to ensure our members for anyone using any matrimonial service have a safe and pleasant online experience," Janakiraman said.

The visual campaign led by the actress is an initiative by Matrimony.com to guide customers to stay safe in the digital world and create awareness about safety while using the matchmaking service, the statement added. PTI VIJ SS