Matter Motor partners Bolt.Earth for EV charging network support

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Matter Motor on Monday said it has partnered with charging network player Bolt.Earth for EV charging support.

Under the partnership, Matter will integrate with Bolt.Earth's charging network, spanning over 1 lakh units across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, the company said in a statement.

The partnership will roll out in phases, with Matter riders first gaining direct access to Bolt.Earth's nationwide charging network is fully integrated into the MatterVerse app.

This will be followed by co-branded chargers to be installed at Matter showrooms and service centres to support test rides, customer charging, and dealership readiness.

Over time, Bolt.Earth EV chargers may even be bundled with new Matter vehicles, making charging infrastructure part of the purchase experience itself, the statement said.

Under the partnership, Bolt.Earth will handle installation, uptime, and maintenance across public, dealership, and joint installations, supported by service level agreements (SLAs), the statement said.

It will also provide real-time charger data, technical support, and billing, and assist with any free charging schemes Matter initiates once commercial and technical integrations are complete, it added.

Matter, on its part, will integrate charging into the MatterVerse app, support awareness campaigns and pilots, and share dealership rollout details to guide infrastructure placement, the company said. PTI RKL BAL BAL