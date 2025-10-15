Matters.AI raises Rs 55 cr seed funding co-led by Kalaari Capital, Endiya Partners

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) AI-native data security company Matters.AI on Wednesday announced a Rs 55 crore seed funding which will be used to launch a new class of system, the AI Security Engineer.

Unlike traditional security platforms that only monitor or alert, the AI Security Engineer is a self-learning system that understands how sensitive data behaves, predicts misuse before it happens, and responds autonomously across Cloud, SaaS, Endpoints, and On-Prem environments, Matter.AI said in a statement.

The latest seed round was co-led by Kalaari Capital and Endiya Partners, with participation from Better Capital, Carya Venture Partners, and leading cybersecurity angels, the company said.

The earlier fund round of Rs 13 crore was led by Better Capital and Carya Venture Partners, it added.

Funding will accelerate R&D in predictive detection, expand go-to-market operations in India and the US, and strengthen engineering and customer success teams serving regulated industries under the DPDP framework, the company said.

Keshava Murthy, CEO & Co-Founder, said, "India has built rockets, payments, and software for the world, now we're building to protect it. The world doesn't need another dashboard screaming alerts; it needs a system that can think. That's Matters.AI, the AI Security Engineer that never sleeps." PTI HG MR