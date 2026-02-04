Mauritius hosted 75,808 Indian visitors from India in 2025; looks to tap tier II, III cities this year

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Mauritius hosted 75,808 travellers from India in 2025, a 35 per cent growth from the previous year, mainly driven by luxury seekers and multi-generational families.

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) chairman Dinesh Burrenchobay told reporters here that India remains one of Mauritius's largest sources of tourist arrivals and a priority market for the island.

"In 2025, we hosted 75,808 visitors from India, which is 35 per cent more than the previous year. India is the fifth largest tourism source market globally, after the UK, France, Germany and CIS countries. We are expecting India to become the fourth largest. This year we are targeting sustained arrivals based on the last 3 years," he added.

Overall tourism generates Rs 10,000 crores of revenue into the island that is approximately 25 per cent of the island nation's GDP.

Last year, Mauritius welcomed 1.44 million international tourists and aims to increase it to 2 million travellers in the next 4 years, he said.

He said Mauritius has transitioned from a niche destination to a mainstream favourite for diverse segments, ranging from luxury seekers to multi-generational families.

"Therefore, our focus segment for 2026 will be multi-generational families, Gen Z, MICE, weddings and wellness. Our goal for this year is to increase penetration in tier II and III cities, unlocking the massive, untapped potential of India's emerging traveller hubs. We are looking beyond the metros this year," he stated.

Even as Mauritius is famous for its coastline, MTPA is working to promote the country as a holistic destination by highlighting its Culture and Heritage and its cultural ties with India, nature and adventure and family and gastronomy showcasing the island as a playground for all ages, he added. PTI SM MR