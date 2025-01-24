Max Estates buys 10.33 acre land in Noida for Rs 711 cr; to build realty proj worth Rs 3,000 cr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Realty firm Max Estates Ltd has acquired 10.33 acres of land in Noida for Rs 711 crore to develop a mixed-use real estate project with a revenue potential of over Rs 3,000 crore.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Max Estates informed that the company, along with its consortium partners, has acquired a 10.33-acre mixed-use land parcel in Sector 105 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for Rs 711 crore.

The company said it has bought the land through allotment from the Noida development authority. It has a development potential of 2.6 million (26 lakh) square feet with 40 per cent residential (Group Housing) and 60 per cent commercial (including office, retail and service apartments).

"The project has a Gross Development Value (GDV) potential of over Rs 3,000 crore and an annuity rental income potential of more than Rs 140 crore." The land acquisition is structured with a deferred payment plan, requiring an upfront payment of Rs 284 crore, with the balance payable in eight half-yearly instalments.

Advertisment

With the acquisition, Max Estates now has a total real estate portfolio of over 170 lakh square feet well diversified across Delhi-NCR in terms of geographical footprint (Delhi, Noida and Gurugram) and asset classes (residential and commercial).

Max Estates COO Rishi Raj said, "The combination of location attractiveness, our familiarity with both commercial and residential micro markets in the vicinity and our track record of delivering world-class products in terms of quality and end-user experiences will go a long way in unlocking significant value for all stakeholders".

As a part of its stated growth aspiration, he said Max Estates will continue to acquire at least 30 lakh square feet across residential and commercial asset classes every year to further scale its portfolio.

Advertisment

Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is a leading Real Estate developer in the NCR region.

On Thursday, realty firm M3M India said it has acquired a 24,000-square-metre plot in Noida through an auction for Rs 400 crore.

This strategic acquisition marks the company’s third project in Noida.

Advertisment

Pankaj Bansal of M3M India, said, "Noida is rapidly establishing itself as a prominent destination for real estate development".

"We have fulfilled the commitments made during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 by making substantial investments, creating employment opportunities, enhancing lifestyles, and facilitating large-scale infrastructure development," Bansal said.

Currently, M3M has nearly 6 million (60 lakh) square feet under construction in Noida, and with this latest acquisition, the company's consolidated development footprint in the region will expand to 7.5 million (75 lakh) sq ft). PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL