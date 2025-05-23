Max Estates posts Rs 17 cr profit in Jan-Mar

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Realty firm Max Estates has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore for the latest quarter ended March.

The company incurred a net loss of Rs 1.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 77.30 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 71.89 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

During 2024-25, Max Estates' net profit stood at Rs 40.81 crore as against a net loss of 42.16 crore in the preceding year. Total income more than doubled to Rs 249.67 crore from Rs 120.27 crore in 2023-24.

Max Group's real estate firm achieved sale bookings of Rs 5,300 crore in 2024-25, nearly four times growth over FY24.

The company is developing residential and commercial projects in Delhi-NCR. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU