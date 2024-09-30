Max Estates sells Rs 4,100 cr worth housing properties within 30 days of launch in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Realty firm Max Estates Ltd has sold residential properties worth Rs 4,100 crore in the last one month at its new project in Gurugram.

Max Estates launched its first residential project in Gurugram named 'Estate 360' on August 27.

"Within 30 days of the launch, Estate 360 has garnered a pre-sales booking value of around Rs 4,100 crore surpassing the guidance of around 4,000 crore provided by the company for FY'25," Max Estates said in a statement.

With this successful launch, Max Estates has revised the guidance for the total Gross Development Value potential of this project to Rs 4,800 crore in FY25.

The project is located at Sector 36A, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

The project will also have flats for seniors to be managed by Antara Senior Living with a dedicated healthcare centre open to all residents of the community.

Max Estates is the real estate arm of the Max Group.