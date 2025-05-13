Max Financial reports Rs 38 cr net profit in Q4

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 38.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, against a net loss of Rs 50.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 12,396 crore during the March quarter of FY25 as against Rs 14,897 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, Max Financial reported a 2.81 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 403.38 crore against a net profit of Rs 392.58 crore in FY24.

Shares of Max Financial closed at Rs 1,289.40, down 0.37 per cent over the previous close on BSE. PTI JD MR