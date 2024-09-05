Max Financial Services' promoter sells 3.18 pc stake for Rs 1,218 crore

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter entity of Max Financial Services, on Thursday divested a 3.18 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,218 crore through an open market transaction.

Analjit Singh-promoted Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), a part of the Max Group, is the holding company for Max Life Insurance.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold a total of 1,10,00,000 shares amounting to a 3.18 per cent stake in Noida-based Max Financial Services.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,107.37 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,218.11 crore.

After the latest transaction, the combined shareholding of promoters in MFSL has declined to 3.34 per cent from 6.52 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Max Financial Services' shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd fell 1.42 per cent to close at Rs 1,117.25 apiece on the NSE.

In August last year, Max Ventures Investment Holdings, one of the promoters of Max Financial Services, offloaded a 3.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,091 crore. PTI HG HG SHW