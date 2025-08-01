Max Healthcare, Global Health Alliance UK partner for specialised medical training research

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Integrated healthcare service provider Max Healthcare and the Global Health Alliance UK on Friday said they have signed an agreement to drive advanced medical training and collaborative research, with an initial focus on cardiology and cardiometabolic renal health.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to strengthen academic collaboration, skill development, and research innovation between the two organisations, according to a statement.

As part of the agreement, both institutions will jointly develop and deliver advanced training programmes in key specialties.

The partnership will also enable research fellowships, professional exchange opportunities, and capacity-building initiatives tailored to emerging healthcare challenges.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in our ongoing commitment to continuous learning, clinical excellence, and innovation," Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Dr Sandeep Budhiraja said.

Global Health Alliance UK Chairman Dr Rajay Narain said, "By combining our respective strengths in clinical practice and academic leadership, we aim to build robust training and research platforms that will help address pressing healthcare needs across India and the UK." PTI SM TRB