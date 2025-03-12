Max Healthcare inks long-term service pact with BPCM for Pitampura hospital

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Max Healthcare Institute on Wednesday said its board has approved to enter into a long-term service agreement with Bharat Prakritik Chikitsa Mission, a society which is setting up a 200-bedded hospital in Pitampura.

The construction of the hospital premises is expected to be completed within the next 3-4 years, the healthcare provider said in a regulatory filing.

The company shall provide an interest-free, refundable deposit linked to construction milestones as a guarantee against its performance obligations under the agreement, once the hospital is ready for commissioning.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute ended 0.29 per cent higher at Rs 986.50 apiece on the BSE.