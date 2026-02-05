Max Healthcare Institute PAT up 9pc at Rs 344 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent rise in network profit after tax at Rs 344 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a network profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 316 crore in Q3 FY25, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) said in a statement.

Network gross revenue was at Rs 2,608 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 2,381 crore in the year-ago period, up 10 per cent, mainly driven by an increase in occupied bed days (OBDs), it added.

Network includes the company, its subsidiaries, managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, MHIL said.

MHIL Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi said the company continued its steady performance in the quarter and treated over 40,000 patients free of cost during the period.

On the outlook, he said, "We expect a significant ramp-up in our capacity in Q4 and in FY27. Encouraging performance in existing network hospitals and new capacity additions has boosted our confidence to further pursue growth opportunities, including our entry into Pune." PTI RKL MR