Max Healthcare Institute Q4 PAT up 21% at Rs 376 cr

New Delhi: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 376 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 on the back of rise in revenues.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 311 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd said in a statement.

The network gross revenue was at Rs 2,429 crore reflecting a growth of 29 per cent, as compared to Rs 1,888 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it added.

Bed occupancy for the quarter was at 75 per cent, with occupied bed days (OBDs) up by 30 per cent year-on-year and the average revenue per occupied bed was at Rs 77,100 in Q4 FY25, as compared to Rs 76,800 in Q4 FY24, the company said.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi said during the quarter, the company took significant strategic steps to position itself for long-term growth, including corporate actions and two M&A transactions.

"Notably, we completed the acquisition of land adjoining Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali, paving the way for a brownfield expansion in this very busy hospital," he added.

Soi further said, "As we look ahead, we are excited about commencing the operations at our three new brownfield towers in Saket, Nanavati and Mohali hospitals in the next three months and adding 1,500 beds to the capacity in the current financial year, which will further reinforce our leadership in quality healthcare delivery across geographies that we operate in."

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting.