Max Healthcare Institute to invest Rs 6,000 cr to add 3,700 beds by 2028

New Delhi: Max Healthcare Institute Ltd will invest Rs 6,000 crore by 2028 to add 3,700 beds across key locations in India, its Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said on Tuesday.

Max Healthcare, which operates 22 healthcare facilities with around 5,000 beds currently could have around 30 hospitals by 2028, Soi told PTI.

Speaking at the sidelines of the inauguration of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, a 300-bed greenfield facility, he said the company will be "reinvesting whatever we generate over the next 10 years to create healthcare assets".

"This year alone, we are opening four hospitals. This (Dwarka) was the first of the four," Soi said.

Max Healthcare plans to inaugurate three other hospitals in Mohali, Mumbai, and Saket, New Delhi later this year.

The inauguration of the Dwarka hospital is a strategic step in Max Healthcare's broader expansion plan to add 3,700 beds across key locations in India by 2028, the company said.

"Some existing hospitals will be expanded and some new hospitals will come up," he said, adding by 2028 Max Healthcare expects to have around 30 hospitals in total.

When asked about investments for the overall expansion, Soi said, "It will be about Rs 6,000 crore...we're internally funding it. We will be reinvesting all our profits into only creating new hospital beds." On whether the company will consider acquisitions in the future, Soi, "We are opportunistic about it, as and when we get the opportunity, we will buy."

The budget for acquisition will be over and above the investment earmarked for organic expansion, he added.

The new facility at Dwarka houses over 120 critical care beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and advanced Cath Labs.

It also offers advanced tertiary and quaternary care across key specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, renal sciences, neurosciences, robotic surgery, pediatrics, and organ transplants. Soi said Delhi-NCR is a critical hub for advanced medical care, and Dwarka, given its strong connectivity to multiple parts of Delhi, is perfectly positioned to meet the region's growing healthcare needs.

"As a greenfield venture, this facility reflects our intent to expand meaningfully by building high-quality infrastructure in locations that improve accessibility," he noted.