Max Healthcare partners with Tata Institute for Genetics

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Max Healthcare on Monday said it has joined hands with Tata Institute for Genetics and Society to establish a collaborative platform for pioneering research, training, and knowledge exchange in the fields of genetics and healthcare.

This collaboration will also facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise between scientists, clinicians, and researchers from both institutions through joint conferences, workshops, and training programmes, the healthcare provider said in a statement.

"By integrating genomics into our clinical practice, we can move towards a future of more personalised and effective healthcare. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities in clinical research and innovation, ultimately benefiting our patients and the broader healthcare landscape in India," Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said.

The collaboration with Max Healthcare provides a unique opportunity to apply our expertise in genomics to real-world clinical challenges, Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, stated. PTI MSS TRB