Max Healthcare partners with The Learning Lab for advance healthcare capacity building, research

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Max Healthcare on Tuesday said it has partnered with UK-based The Learning Lab for advancing innovative healthcare capacity-building programmes and fostering joint research initiatives.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

The Learning Lab is a clinically led spinout of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, dedicated to reimagining healthcare education through innovative, evidence-based learning, it added.

Under the partnership, the two organisations will co-create training modules tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals working in tertiary and specialised care settings, the statement said.

The programmes aim to strengthen clinical competencies, improve patient outcomes, and build sustainable, locally embedded training capacity, it added.

"By combining Max Healthcare’s frontline clinical experience with The Learning Lab’s academic and educational expertise, we aim to deliver practical, evidence-based learning that empowers nursing teams, enhances multidisciplinary cancer care...," Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Sandeep Budhiraja said.

It lays a strong foundation for future collaborative research and advanced surgical training, including in robotics, he added.

Commenting on the partnership further, The Learning Lab CEO Bhaveet Radia highlighted Max Healthcare's "inspiring vision and hugely impressive operational model".

This partnership brings together Max Healthcare’s extensive clinical expertise and pan-India hospital network with The Learning Lab’s proven capability in designing scalable, high-impact healthcare education programmes grounded in NHS best practices, the statement said. PTI RKL DR DR