Max Healthcare Q1 PAT rises 27 pc to Rs 291 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Max Healthcare Institute on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 27 per cent to Rs 291 crore in the June quarter.

The healthcare provider said its PAT stood at Rs 229 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Net revenue increased to Rs 1,629 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,393 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement.

"Despite the traditionally weak Q1, we could deliver our highest-ever quarterly revenue and improve profitability at bed level," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

While the installed capacity increased by 4 per cent year-on-year basis, the healthcare provider maintained occupancy levels with higher occupied beds across the network, he added.

"In the past year, we have significantly strengthened our projects and digital teams to reinforce our thrust in both these areas, which is intrinsic to our growth going forward," Soi said. PTI MSS SHW