Max Healthcare Q1 profit up 17% at Rs 345 cr

New Delhi: Max Healthcare Institute on Wednesday said its profit after tax increased 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 345 crore for June quarter FY26 on enhanced utilisation of operational beds across the hospital network.

The healthcare major reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 295 crore in the April-June period last year.

Gross revenue rose to Rs 2,574 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,028 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

Net debt at June-end stood at Rs 1,755 crore as compared with Rs 1,576 crore on March 31, 2025.

The company said its board has approved execution of an agreement to lease a built-to-suit 130-bed hospital in Dehradun.

The proposed facility will be located near the company's existing 220-bed hospital, which is operational since 2012.

Scheduled for commissioning in 2028, the new hospital will, among other specialties, focus on advanced oncology services, including radiation therapy, it said.

Besides, Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a binding term sheet to divest Chitta (Bulandshahr) and Anoopshahr hospitals to Manush Aushadi and Anusandan Ltd for Rs 40 crore, subject to working capital adjustment at closing.

This move is in line with the company’s strategy to concentrate on super-specialty care in larger cities, it said.

"Our sustained growth is a reflection of our strategy and execution capabilities," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

The commissioning of 160-bed brownfield tower at Max Mohali, along with additional brownfield capacities coming online at Max Smart and Nanavati-Max shortly, will significantly enhance clinical and financial performance of the network, he added.

"In parallel, we are scaling up our clinical and support teams, while optimizing our service mix to ensure rapid and effective utilisation of the new capacities," Soi stated.

Shares of the company were trading 0.24 per cent up at Rs 1,265 apiece on BSE.