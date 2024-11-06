Max Healthcare Q2 profit up nearly 2 pc at Rs 282 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Max Healthcare Institute has posted 1.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 281.81 crore for September quarter FY25, on higher revenue from operations.

Advertisment

Profit stood at Rs 276.68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Notably, three of the company's partner healthcare facilities in New Delhi – Max Balaji Hospital, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital and Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital – are not included in its consolidated financial statements.

According to the regulatory filing, the company's revenue from operations rose sharply to Rs 1,707.46 crore in July-September FY25 from Rs 1,363.16 crore a year ago.

Advertisment

However, total expenses also increased to Rs 1,374.61 crore from Rs 1,042.22 crore. PTI RSN RSN ANU ANU