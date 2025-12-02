Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Max Healthcare on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Australia-based Monash University to establish a long-term partnership aimed at advancing medical research, training, and academic collaboration.

The strategic association aims to accelerate scientific breakthroughs, with the first flagship initiative centered on advancing research in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat breast cancer subtypes.

“This collaboration is a significant step towards our commitment to fostering innovation and research to deliver better care,” Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

The joint initiative under the MoU will span collaborative research projects, co-authored publications, staff and student exchange programmes, and specialised academic and training modules.