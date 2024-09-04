Maxion Wheels launches academic scholarship prog in India

Pune, Sep 4 (PTI) Global automotive wheel manufacturer Maxion Wheels on Wednesday announced the launch of its academic scholarship programme in India in partnership with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Iochpe Foundation of Brazil with the inauguration of the new Formare learning centre here.

India is the third country globally and the first in Asia to have started this programme which is aimed at supporting the Indian government's economic weaker section and skill development initiatives, Maxicon Wheels said.

A Formare programme for the underprivileged youth has been going for more than three decades in Brazil and Mexico, and with the setting up of the centre in Pune, is has started in India as well, it said.

The process for shortlisting the EWS students for the two-year academic and industry programme with SPPU university classes started in July, and the 26 selected students are now undergoing professional training at Kalyani Maxion Wheels' manufacturing operation in Pune.

Under the programme, students will receive a comprehensive academic scholarship sponsored by Maxion Wheels. In addition to 100 per cent tuition being reimbursed, they will receive a uniform, transportation, meals, and a monthly stipend.

After successfully completing the two-year program, students will receive a Manufacturing Technology academic diploma, it said.

"For more than 35 years, we have successfully connected classroom learning with real-world workplace experiences for thousands of students in Brazil and Mexico and are now bringing this program and social benefits to India," said Marcos Oliveira, President and CEO of Iochpe-Maxion, and Chairman of the Board, Iochpe Foundation.

"The primary objective of Formare is to enhance the employability of underprivileged youth, and in this case, for the Pune region," said Pieter Klinkers, CEO of Maxion Wheels.