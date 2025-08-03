Maxivision opens 10 Super Speciality Eye hospitals in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Eye care provider Maxivision has launched 10 super specialty eye hospitals across the city marking its entry into the state capital.

Maxivision currently operates eye care facilities in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Perambalur.

With the launch of Chennai operations, Maxivision has committed investments of Rs 100 crore to expand in all districts and towns across Tamil Nadu over the next two years.

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated a super specialty eye hospital in the presence of Maxivision Eye Hospitals Group Chairman and Managing Director GSK Velu along with senior officials at an event, here, on Saturday.

The hospitals, which are currently operational across the city, are equipped with robotic femto-laser cataract surgery, advanced diagnostics for retina, cornea and glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy treatment and corneal transplantation among others.

This strategic expansion directly addresses the city's escalating burden of cataract, glaucoma and lifestyle driven vision disorders, Maxivision said in a press release on Sunday.

Commenting on the expansion in the metro, Velu said, "It is long-term overdue and we are pleased to arrive in Chennai..Today marks a strategic step forward in expanding our footprint in the high-demand, high-potential market of Chennai." The Chennai launch by MS Dhoni is aligned with the long-term vision to build a strong, decentralised ophthalmic infrastructure that can effectively address the growing burden of cataract, retina, glaucoma and several other vision disorders, he said.

"With this expansion, Maxivision reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of eye care delivery in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, " he noted.

Last year, Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu committing Rs 400 crore investments to launch its project 'Velicham' (Light) which aims to offer affordable eye care to underserved regions besides generating employment and enhancing ophthalmic training and research.