Mayank Bidawatka's venture Billion Hearts secures USD 4 mn seed funding

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka's Billion Hearts Software Technologies has announced it has secured seed funding of USD 4 million from Blume Ventures, General Catalyst and Athera Venture Partners.

Advertisment

Billion Hearts was founded by Bidawatka on August 29, 2024.

"The seed round has been led by Blume Ventures with participation from General Catalyst and Athera Venture Partners. The seed investment is being led by Karthik Reddy (Partner at Blume Ventures), Neeraj Arora (Managing Director at General Catalyst and ex-CBO of WhatsApp) and Rutvik Doshi (Partner at Athera Venture Partners)," according to a release.

This seed round comes on the heels of angel funding of USD 250,000, that the startup recently secured from some of the most prolific angels behind startups like redBus, Ola, InMobi, Flipkart and Myntra among others. The angel round had participation from founders, Venture capitalists, and big tech executives.

Advertisment

According to the release, Billion Hearts is currently working on a digital consumer product that's relevant for a global market and audience.

"The first product is slated to have its beta launch in a few months.

"It will be launched within a close circle before opening it up to those that sign up for the beta on the Billion Hearts website," the release said, adding that thousands of users have subscribed for the product's beta. PTI MBI HVA