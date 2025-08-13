MCA to host PMIS interns as special guests for 79th I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will host over 100 Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) interns from across the country as special guests for the 79th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

The interns will take part in a three-day immersion programme from August 14-16, aimed at providing them with an enriching and holistic experience, MCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

On August 14, the ministry will organise a special interaction of the PMIS interns with Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and MCA Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee.

These interns - young changemakers- are currently interning with top Indian companies across various sectors.

The initiative marks a milestone in the pilot phase of PMIS, launched in October 2024, which has so far engaged more than 350 leading companies nationwide and attracted participation from youth representing all 36 states and Union territories.

A key highlight of the event will be the launch of a Digital Compendium, a curated collection of 79 inspiring stories from interns across India, showcasing their journeys of growth, learning and impact.

PMIS is designed to enhance the employability of India’s youth by bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness. It also seeks to encourage entrepreneurial thinking by offering firsthand exposure to businesses' operations and innovations.

During the interaction, interns will share their experiences, including skill development, professional adaptation to meaningful contributions at their respective organisations.

The ministry said it views this engagement as a vital opportunity to gather feedback and insights that will shape the future of PMIS.