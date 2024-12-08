Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 2 lakh crore; TCS, HDFC Bank lead gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms jumped Rs 2,03,116.81 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging the biggest gainers, in-line with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,906.33 points, or 2.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 546.7 points, or 2.26 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and State Bank of India were the winners from the pack, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever emerged the laggards.

The market valuation of TCS surged Rs 62,574.82 crore to Rs 16,08,782.61 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 45,338.17 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 14,19,270.28 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 26,885.8 crore to Rs 7,98,560.13 crore and that of Reliance Industries soared Rs 26,185.14 crore to Rs 17,75,176.68 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) climbed Rs 22,311.55 crore to Rs 7,71,087.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 19,821.33 crore to Rs 9,37,545.57 crore.

However, Bharti Airtel's valuation eroded Rs 16,720.1 crore to Rs 9,10,005.80 crore.

The mcap of ITC declined Rs 7,256.27 crore to Rs 5,89,572.01 crore.

Th market valuation of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 2,843.01 crore to Rs 5,83,673.71 crore.

The mcap of LIC dipped Rs 1,265 crore to Rs 6,21,937.02 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever.