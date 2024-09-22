Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.97 lakh cr; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank major winners

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,97,734.77 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest winners, in-line with optimistic trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,653.37 points or 1.99 per cent.

The BSE benchmark soared 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 84,544.31 on Friday. During the day, it jumped 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent to hit the lifetime intra-day peak of 84,694.46.

The valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 63,359.79 crore to Rs 9,44,226.88 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank added Rs 58,569.52 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 13,28,605.29 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation soared Rs 44,319.91 crore to Rs 9,74,810.11 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 19,384.07 crore to Rs 20,11,544.68 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation gained Rs 10,725.88 crore to Rs 7,00,084.21 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 1,375.6 crore to Rs 6,43,907.42 crore.

However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 85,730.59 crore to Rs 15,50,459.04 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 15,861.16 crore to Rs 7,91,438.39 crore.

The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) tanked Rs 14,832.12 crore to Rs 6,39,172.64 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 7,719.79 crore to Rs 6,97,815.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ITC and LIC. PTI SUM HVA