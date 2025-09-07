Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1 lakh cr; Bajaj Finance, Reliance major gainers

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,06,250.95 crore last week, with Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 901.11 points, or 1.12 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 314.15 points, or 1.28 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and LIC were the winners, while TCS, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever face erosion from their market valuation last week.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 37,960.96 crore to Rs 5,83,451.27 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 23,343.51 crore to Rs 18,59,767.71 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 17,580.42 crore to Rs 14,78,444.32 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs 15,559.49 crore to Rs 5,54,607.42 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap rallied by Rs 4,246.09 crore to Rs 7,44,864.69 crore and that of Bharti Airtel edged higher by Rs 4,134.02 crore to Rs 10,81,347.25 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation went up by Rs 3,426.46 crore to Rs 10,01,717.42 crore.

However, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked by Rs 13,007.02 crore to Rs 11,02,955.89 crore.

The mcap of Infosys eroded by Rs 10,427.47 crore to Rs 6,00,036.47 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 6,296.91 crore to Rs 6,18,694.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC. PTI SUM TRB