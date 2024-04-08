Mcap of BSE-listed cos hit Rs 400-lakh-cr milestone; Sensex at record high

New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 401.10 lakh crore on Monday morning, following a record rally in equities, wherein the 30-share BSE Sensex scaled its lifetime peak.

This is for the first time ever that the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has gone past the coveted Rs 400 lakh crore mark.

The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 425.62 points to reach a new record high of 74,673.84 in early trade.

Thanks to the rally in equities, the market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of Rs 4,01,16,018.89 crore (USD 4.81 trillion).

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit the Rs 300-lakh-crore mark in July last year.

From the Sensex basket, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and JSW Steel were the major gainers.

Wipro, Nestle, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Wall Street ended with gains on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,659.27 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.36 per cent to USD 89.93 a barrel.