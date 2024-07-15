Mcap of BSE-listed firms hit new all-time high of Rs 455 lakh crore

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a new all-time high of Rs 455 lakh crore on Monday, helped by a record-breaking rally in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 145.52 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 80,664.86. During the day, it rallied 343.2 points or 0.42 per cent to 80,862.54.

Thanks to the bull run in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged to a lifetime high of Rs 4,55,06,566.48 crore (USD 5.45 trillion).

In two days of market rally, investors' wealth jumped Rs 3.85 lakh crore.

"The Indian market continues to experience optimism driven by positive expectations from the upcoming Union Budget, robust FII inflows, and better-than-expected results from the IT sector. Additionally, the initial results from PSU banks have triggered a strong rally in the PSU index," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Among Sensex components, State Bank of India, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Maruti and ITC were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.95 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.21 per cent.

Among the indices, oil & gas rallied 2.32 per cent, energy (1.61 per cent), realty (1.40 per cent), utilities (1.09 per cent) and healthcare (1 per cent).

Industrials, IT, teck and capital goods were the laggards.

As many as 2,035 stocks advanced while 2,005 declined and 128 remained unchanged.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,021.60 crore on Friday. PTI SUM SUM SHW