Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps by Rs 1.69 lakh cr; Bajaj Finance biggest gainer

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,69,506.83 crore last week in tandem with an optimistic trend at the Dalal Street, where Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,193.94 points or 1.47 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LIC faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 40,788.38 crore to Rs 6,24,239.65 crore.

Infosys added Rs 33,736.83 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,33,773.30 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 30,970.83 crore to Rs 11,33,926.72 crore and that of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 27,741.57 crore to Rs 18,87,509.28 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation climbed Rs 15,092.06 crore to Rs 7,59,956.75 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 10,644.91 crore to Rs 10,12,362.33 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank edged higher by Rs 6,141.63 crore to Rs 14,84,585.95 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 4,390.62 crore to Rs 10,85,737.87 crore.

However, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 12,429.34 crore to Rs 6,06,265.03 crore.

The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined by Rs 1,454.75 crore to Rs 5,53,152.67 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC. PTI SUM HVA