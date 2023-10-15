Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 cr; Reliance Industries biggest gainer

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped Rs 70,527.11 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the gainers, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance emerged as the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 287.11 points or 0.43 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 22,191.43 crore to Rs 15,90,408.31 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 17,222.5 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,04,326.62 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 16,953.01 crore to Rs 5,36,035.96 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 7,607.26 crore to Rs 5,59,071.10 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rose Rs 4,581.64 crore to Rs 6,66,639.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 1,971.27 crore to Rs 11,65,135.58 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 19,403.04 crore to Rs 5,94,252 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services plunged by Rs 18,258.67 crore to Rs 13,06,391.11 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India (SBI) declined Rs 16,019.67 crore to Rs 5,14,191.52 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 7,137.72 crore to Rs 4,87,746.65 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance. PTI HG MR