MCCI congratulates BJP on election victory

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday greeted the BJP on its victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 polls and said it was looking forward to a period of "progressive" leadership and positive reforms.

In a statement, the Chamber's President T R Kesavan said, "The industry is eagerly anticipating the new administration's policies aimed at fostering economic growth, sustainability, and innovation." The Chamber believes the new government would usher in an era of continued growth and accelerated development for India and Tamil Nadu as a whole, he said.

The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry is ready to support and partner with the government that would enhance infrastructure by investing in robust infrastructure to facilitate seamless trade and business operations, promote sustainability, boost innovation, support small and medium enterprises.

The MCCI is committed to engaging with the government to achieve these goals, he said.

"We believe that through strong public-private partnerships, we can create a dynamic and resilient economy", he added.