MCD launches new system to ease licence application process for industrial units

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday launched the integration of factory licence fee module with its property tax portal, a move aimed at providing ease of doing business for industrial units.

Under the new framework, industrial units operating from designated areas will no longer be required to apply separately for a factory licence.

Mayor of Delhi Raja Iqbal Singh inaugurated the new system at the Civic Centre.

As per the new rule, factory licence fees has been fixed at 5 per cent of the annual property tax and the fees can be paid together with the property tax through a single web portal. Upon payment, the factory licence will be auto-generated, effectively eliminating the need for time-consuming inspections and redundant applications.

Addressing the gathering, the mayor emphasised that the integration is a milestone in efforts to end the era of 'Inspector Raj', enabling a simple, transparent, and time-bound process for entrepreneurs.

"This reform will provide immense relief to industries, reduce compliance burden, and inject new momentum into Delhi's industrial development," Singh said.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma added, "This initiative demonstrates MCD's foresight in policy-making. By offering a single-window service for factory licence and property tax, industries can now save time, enhance transparency, and operate in a more business-friendly environment." The new system also ensures that units in redevelopment or confirming areas will be recognised based on MSME registration certificates or allotment/lease letters issued by GNCTD or DSIIDC, serving as the deemed factory licence. Apart from pollution and fire safety compliance, industrial units will now enjoy significant procedural relief, with the total number of active licences expected to rise from the current 30,000. PTI NSM HVA