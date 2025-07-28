MCFL Q1 profit up 40 pc to Rs 61.6 cr

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Monday posted a 40.38 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 61.63 crore during the June quarter on higher sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 43.90 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose 5.89 per cent to Rs 862.15 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 from Rs 814.04 crore a year earlier.

Expenses rose to Rs 786.39 crore from Rs 752.56 crore during the said period.

MCFL, the largest manufacturer of chemical fertilisers in Karnataka, has an annual production capacity of 3,80,000 tonne of urea and 2,85,000 tonne of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and complex fertilisers.

MCFL's primary markets are in southern India, some industrial chemicals are distributed pan-India and exported. PTI LUX TRB