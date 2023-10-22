MCFL shuts operations at Mangaluru phosphatic plant due to lack of raw material

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's (MCFL) phosphatic plant in Mangaluru stopped operations on Sunday due to a lack of raw material.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, MCFL informed that its "phosphatic fertilizer plant was stopped today, October 22, 2023, due to raw material (phosphoric acid) stock out." The company said it will inform once it resumes production in this plant. MCFL is a subsidiary of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, an Adventz Group, led by Chairman Saroj Kumar Poddar. It is one of the leading fertiliser firms in the country. PTI MJH MR