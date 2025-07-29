MCX announces launch of cardamom futures

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday announced the launch of cardamom futures, aimed at improving price discovery and ensuring better price risk management.

The exchange will initially offer cardamom futures contracts with expiry in August, September, October, and November 2025, with trading beginning on July 29.

It is a compulsory delivery futures contract that will represent 100 kg of cardamom and prices to be quoted based on ex-Vandanmedu (Idukki district, Kerala) rates, an official statement said.

"We…extend our product portfolio to serve the needs of spice growers and industry and support the government's vision of a digitally enabled, farmer-inclusive agri-economy," MCX Managing Director and CEO Praveena Rai said.

Cardamom is a premium commodity with global demand, and this contract will offer growers, traders, and exporters a reliable platform for hedging price risk, enhancing income certainty, and driving transparent price discovery, he said.

Spices Board Chairperson Sangeetha Viswanathan said, "The contract will promote greater price transparency and prove to be an efficient risk management tool for the entire cardamom value chain." MCX offers futures contracts in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. PTI LUX LUX SHW