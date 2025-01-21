MCX reports Q3 profit of Rs 160.04 crore on higher revenue, cost cuts

New Delhi: Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reported a quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore for the December quarter of FY25, compared with a loss of Rs 5.35 crore a year earlier, driven by stronger revenue and lower operational costs.

Advertisment

Total income at India's largest non-agricultural commodity derivatives exchange rose to Rs 324.36 crore from Rs 209.26 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

The exchange's expenses declined to Rs 123.03 crore, from Rs 222.25 crore in the previous year.