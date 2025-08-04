MCX shares jump over 5 pc as Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 203-cr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of MCX climbed more than 5 per cent on Monday after the commodity bourse reported an 83 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.19 crore in the June quarter.

The scrip of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) appreciated 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 7,983 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, the shares of the company rose 5.08 per cent to settle at Rs 7,980.20 per share.

In volume terms, 13.76 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE while 73,448 shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share Sensex gained 418.81 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 81,018.72, while the NSE Nifty jumped by 157.40 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 24,722.75.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, MCX reported an 83 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 203.19 crore in the June quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 110.92 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, the MCX net profit grew 50 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 135.45 crore in the previous quarter.

The firm’s revenue from operations surged 59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 373.21 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 234.37 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

MCX also said that its board has approved a stock split in the 1:5 ratio. This means that one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up, will be subdivided or split into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, subject to statutory, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.

"The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after taking the aforesaid approval of the shareholders of the Company, and the same will be intimated in due course," the commodities bourse said.

This has been done to enhance stock affordability and make it more accessible to retail investors, it added. PTI HG HG MR