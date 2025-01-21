MCX stock declines nearly 9 pc

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Advertisment

On the NSE, shares of MCX slipped 8.74 per cent to end at Rs 5,500.25 apiece.

The scrip of the commodities bourse plunged 8.53 per cent to close at Rs 5,503.85 per piece on the BSE.

During the trading session, MCX's shares plummeted 12 per cent on the exchanges.

Advertisment

In volume terms, 20.46 equity shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) while nearly 78,000 shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,235.08 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 75,838.36 and the broader NSE Nifty plunged 320.10 points or 1.37 per cent to close at 23,024.65.

MCX on Monday reported a quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore for the December quarter of FY25, driven by stronger revenue and lower operational costs.

Advertisment

The commodities bourse posted a loss of Rs 5.35 crore a year ago.

Total income at India's largest non-agricultural commodity derivatives exchange rose to Rs 324.36 crore from Rs 209.26 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The exchange's expenses declined to Rs 123.03 crore, from Rs 222.25 crore in the year-ago period, it added. PTI HG HG SHW