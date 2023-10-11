MCX stock jumps over 2 pc; hits record high

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) jumped more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after the bourse announced that its new web-based commodity derivatives platform will go live from October 16.

Further, the stock hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,183.85 and Rs 2,179.45 on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

The stock of the company climbed 2.54 per cent to close at Rs 2,151.95 on the BSE.

On the NSE, MCX's shares rose 2.49 per cent to settle at Rs 2,152 per piece.

On the volume front, 1.22 lakh equity shares were traded on the BSE, while more than 25 lakh shares on the NSE, during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 393.69 points to close at 66,473.05, while NSE Nifty gained 121.50 points to settle at 19,811.35.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the bourse said it will go live with new Commodity Derivatives Platform (CDP) with effect from Monday.

The announcement came after MCX received approval from Sebi's tech panel to launch CDP after several delays.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had advised the company to put on hold the proposed go-live of its CDP planned for the first week of October. PTI HG HG ANU ANU