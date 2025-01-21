MCX stock tanks 12% after earnings fail to cheer investors

New Delhi: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slumped 12 per cent in the mid-session trade on Tuesday after the company's December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

On the NSE, shares of MCX declined 12 per cent to Rs 5,301.30 apiece.

The scrip of the company plummeted 11.37 per cent to Rs 5,333.15 apiece on the NSE.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 712.34 points or 0.92 per cent to trade at 76,361.10 and NSE Nifty slipped 33.15 points to 23,311.60.

On Monday, MCX reported a quarterly profit of Rs 160.04 crore for the December quarter of FY25, compared with a loss of Rs 5.35 crore a year earlier, driven by stronger revenue and lower operational costs.

Total income at India's largest non-agricultural commodity derivatives exchange rose to Rs 324.36 crore from Rs 209.26 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The exchange's expenses declined to Rs 123.03 crore, from Rs 222.25 crore in the previous year, it added.