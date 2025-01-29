MCX to remain open on Union Budget day

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Wednesday said the exchange will conduct a special live trading session on the day of the Union Budget presentation on February 1.

The exchange will remain open for normal trade from 9 am to 5 pm, MCX said in a statement.

MCX will be open on February 1 (Saturday) to make available the trading platform for market participants on account of the presentation of the Union Budget, supporting their real-time risk management and hedging requirements, it added. PTI SM SHW